Islam Makhachev had himself a year, defending his title not once but twice against the pound for pound best which makes him ClutchPoint's 2023 Male Fighter of the Year.

The year 2023 will be etched in MMA history as the year Islam Makhachev cemented his legacy as one of the sport's true greats. Not only did he claim the undisputed UFC lightweight championship, but he defended it twice in exhilarating fashion against arguably the world's pound-for-pound best fighter, Alexander Volkanovski. This remarkable feat earned Makhachev the undisputed title of ClutchPoint's 2023 Fighter of the Year, a testament to his unwavering dedication, technical brilliance, and fighting spirit.

Oct22.2022 1 year ago today, Islam Makhachev finished Charles Oliveira and became the UFC Lightweight Champion. pic.twitter.com/f34XxCYEw7 — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) October 23, 2023

Makhachev's journey to the top began in February 2023 at UFC 284. Riding an impressive 11-fight win streak, the Dagestani grappling phenom faced the seemingly unbeatable Volkanovski, the reigning featherweight champion and widely considered the pound-for-pound king. The stage was set for a clash of titans, with Makhachev's suffocating wrestling and sambo expertise pitted against Volkanovski's elite striking and tactical ingenuity.

The ensuing five rounds were a masterclass in mixed martial arts. Makhachev relentlessly pursued takedowns, showcasing his world-class grappling pedigree. He controlled Volkanovski on the ground for significant portions of the fight, peppering him with ground-and-pound and threatening submissions. Volkanovski, however, proved as resilient as ever, scrambling back to his feet and unleashing stinging counterstrikes whenever Makhachev overcommitted.

The fight went down to the wire, with the judges ultimately awarding Makhachev a hard-fought decision victory. It was a statement win for the rising star, proving that he could not only compete with the best but emerge victorious against seemingly insurmountable odds.

UFC 284: #IslamMakhachev defends lightweight title with decision win over #AlexanderVolkanovski pic.twitter.com/YJ8WWS2gFb — WildLens by salman 🦋 (@1919SalmanWahid) February 12, 2023

But Makhachev wasn't content with just claiming the belt. He craved to solidify his dominance and silence any lingering doubts surrounding his legitimacy. Enter UFC 294, just six months later, where the two warriors met again in a highly anticipated rematch.

Volkanovski, ever the opportunist, seized the opportunity to move up a weight class on short notice and challenge Makhachev for the lightweight crown. While some saw this as a desperate move, others viewed it as a testament to Volkanovski's unwavering confidence and competitive spirit.

In the highly anticipated rematch, Makhachev showcased his dominance with a first-round knockout, solidifying his status as the undisputed lightweight champion. The fight, which took place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, culminated in a spectacular fashion as Makhachev unleashed a devastating head kick that sent Volkanovski crashing to the canvas. The follow-up punches left no doubt as the referee swiftly intervened to stop the fight, declaring Makhachev the winner at 3:06 of the first round.

Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski via KO (Head Kick and Hammerfists) in the 1st at UFC 294 for the Lightweight Champion Islam proves he is the best in the world (@MartialMind1) pic.twitter.com/yAGsII1QUS — The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) October 22, 2023

Makhachev's strategic use of the left high kick, a weapon he had previously employed in their initial encounter, proved to be the game-changer. The victory not only allowed Makhachev to retain his title for the second time but also extended his remarkable winning streak to 13, further cementing his reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division.

Volkanovski, known for his resilience and skill, fought bravely but ultimately succumbed to Makhachev's relentless assault. The outcome of the fight has sparked discussions about Makhachev's next potential opponents, with speculations arising about a showdown with top contenders in the division.

Makhachev's 2023 campaign was truly remarkable. He defeated the reigning featherweight champion and consensus pound-for-pound best fighter twice and did so in thrilling, competitive bouts that showcased the very best of mixed martial arts. His unwavering determination, technical mastery, and fighting spirit are an inspiration to aspiring fighters and a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines the sport's elite.

Islam Makhachev's 2023 is a story etched in sweat, blood, and unwavering will. He is not just the 2023 Fighter of the Year; he is the embodiment of the fighting spirit, a champion who has rewritten the narrative and established himself as a true legend of the Octagon. His journey is far from over, and the MMA world eagerly awaits to see what heights he will conquer next.