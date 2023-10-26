Islam Makhachev rocked the UFC world after ending his latest fight against Alexander Volkanovski with an impressive knockout. But now fans are left wondering who he will fight next. One star seems adamant that he's next in line, as Justin Gaethje is reportedly preparing to take on Makhachev.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Gaethje revealed he's preparing to take on Makhachev early next year. Although that may be the case, the UFC has yet to announce Islam's next opponent.

‘No, I haven't had any conversations yet [with the UFC about fighting Makhachev]. I'm expecting to fight [Islam] February, March of next year, so that's what I'm getting ready for.'

Gaethje is coming off of an impressive knockout win himself after taking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291. Justin Gaethje is currently the No. 2 ranked lightweight in the world and has done more than enough to earn a title shot.

But we'll see if the UFC agrees or not. Charles Oliveira was supposed to fight Islam Makhachev but pulled out last minute due to an injury. So, there's a chance the organization gives Oliveira his title shot once he's healthy.

But Gaethje isn't having any of that. During his discussion with TMZ Sports, the UFC star claims that Oliveira lost his chance after ‘backing out' against Makhachev.

‘Like I said, Oliveira had his chance and then he had his second chance and backed out.'

With that said, Makhachev has two strong options ahead after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski. Both Oliveira and Gaethje are strong choices and tough opponents. With the end of the year quickly approaching, we should know who Makhachev's next opponent will be in the coming weeks.