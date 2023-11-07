Conor McGregor shared his thoughts on the newest UFC pound-for-pound rankings with a since-deleted post on X.

The newest UFC's pound-for-pound rankings have come out and there's a new fighter atop of the rankings. Current UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has taken over the No. 1 spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Islam Makhachev is now pound for pound number one in the official UFC rankings pic.twitter.com/cSwWD9rGQ9 — Rob Brown Betting (@RobBrownBetting) November 7, 2023

The top spot in the rankings has been held down by who some call the GOAT Jon ‘Bones' Jones for the majority of his time as an active fighter. He reclaimed top status when he came back from his long layoff to capture the heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane.

After Makhachev's dominant performance against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, many clamored that he should overtake Jones as the best fighter in the entire UFC. Jones was recently scheduled to fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 but got injured during fight camp and had to withdraw from the bout. This could be the reason behind the rankings panel giving Makhachev the bump in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings.

The UFC's pound-for-pound rankings are compiled by a panel of media members who vote on who they believe are the best fighters in the world, regardless of weight class. The panel is made up of a variety of journalists, as well as broadcasters, analysts, and other experts in the sport. It remains to be seen what their criteria is for the rankings of these fighters but as of right now until Jones comes back and defends his heavyweight title he will take a backseat to Islam Makhachev.

However, when word came out that Islam Makhachev took over as the No.1 fighter in the rankings of course Conor McGregor had to chime in on a post that has since been deleted on X.

So how much do losses and PEDs hurt careers? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/PD8HPGvLUy — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) November 7, 2023

For context, Islam Makhachev was pulled from a fight in July 2016 when a banned substance Meldonium was found in his system after taking an out-of-competition urine sample from USADA [U.S. Anti-Doping Agency]. It was later found out that Makhachev didn't knowingly take this substance as he had a procedure done for frequent ventricular arrhythmia where he used Meldonium as a preventative measure against a potential relapse which was recommended by his physician.

Also, Makhachev lost the one and only fight in his career which was his second fight in the UFC against Adriano Martins who knocked him out in 1:46 into round one. While McGregor does have some factual information regarding Makhachev, this still doesn't negate the body of work he has put in over the years while playing second-fiddle behind his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This seems to be one of McGregor's late night rants that he deletes per ususal. It remains to be seen when McGregor will return to the octagon but we could see a big announcement much sooner rather than later.