Colorado Football head coach Deion Sanders didn't hold back after the Buffaloes dropped a double overtime game to Stanford on Friday night. But amidst all the turmoil of the defeat, a reporter noticed that Colorado linebacker Juwan Mitchell didn't play in the game.

Following the loss, Sanders had a curious response when the reporter Brian Howell asked him about the status of the Colorado player.

“Ask him what happened,” Sanders replied, according to an X post from Howell.

Mitchell had been a mainstay of the Colorado defense this season. He has 31 total tackles for the Buffaloes, with 20 solo stops, in six games. He had a season high 13 tackles earlier this year in a Colorado victory over Colorado State. Mitchell didn't record a tackle, though, in Colorado's last win over Arizona State.

According to Howell's X post, Mitchell is still with the team. Mitchell transferred to Colorado before the season from Pac 12 rival Arizona State. Mitchell also spent time with the Texas Longhorns of the Big 12.

Colorado is 4-3 on the season following their double overtime home defeat to Stanford. Colorado blew a 29-0 halftime lead in the game, only to fall 46-43 to the Cardinal in double overtime. The defense for the Buffaloes has struggled during the 2023 campaign. The defense is giving up just under 36 points a game.

Colorado Football falls to 1-3 in the Pac 12 with the loss. The Buffaloes still have home games this season against Oregon State and Arizona. They have three road games remaining: UCLA, Washington State and Utah.

Time will tell if Mitchell suits up again for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.