It started off with jubilation and ended in disaster for Deion Sanders, as his Colorado Buffaloes blew a 29-point lead en route to a shocking 46-43 double overtime loss to Stanford on Friday night.

Coach Prime was deep in reflection after his team's second half performance in the post-game press conference.

“We have no choice but to go forward, that's life. There's a lot of things that go in life that are unexpected and this is one of them,” the former NFLer said afterwards.

“We gonna take this one on the chin cause we deserve it. From youth on, I don't remember being up 29-0 and losing. This is a little tough for me and I'm trying my best.”

The Buffaloes will now head on a bye week before taking on UCLA on Oct. 28. But is it a good time for Colorado Football to have a week off?

“No, it’s not a good time for a bye week,” Sanders explained. “I mean, if you’re having problems where you’re injured, and you’re having quite a few injuries then it’s a good time for a bye week, but when you’re playing like we played, you don’t want a bye week. You wanna work it out, you wanna make it happen. I wish we could play again next week, I really do.”

After the absolutely brutal loss, Deion Sanders and his team will look to regroup; to keep what was working in the first half and to improve on what fell apart in the final two quarters.

“What I just said in the locker room to the team is that they gotta make up their mind. Are they in love with this game or are they in like with it?” said the coach. “Because when you love something you get to it unconditionally, you give everything you got to it, but when you like it that’s just a button you push.”

It could be a long two weeks in Boulder before the Buffaloes are in action again.