Talk about a true Jekyll and Hyde game. The first half of Colorado football's game against Stanford saw the Buffaloes jump out to massive 29-0 lead. The Buffaloes took complete control of the game, with the offense firing on all cylinders against the Cardinal. Colorado seemed destined to win their fifth game of the season.

And then… the collapse happened. In a performance reminiscent of some of the worst collapses in history, the Colorado football team just… stopped. The offense stalled out multiple times, and the defense got gashed multiple times. A Shedeur Sanders pick in double overtime eventually led to the loss. After the game, coach Deion Sanders had this to say, per Yahoo! Sports.

Sanders further talked about the Colorado football team's collapse in the second half, per Jake Schwanitz. Simply put, it was a severe case of complacency from the Buffaloes after leading by multiple scores at the half.

“Coach Prime opens with: “hats off to our opposition today. I am truly upset, truly disturbed. Started off the game wonderfully, finally put it together in the first half. You surrender three touchdowns unanswered, I can’t fathom it right now. I felt complacency going into the half. I just didn’t like how I felt going in at half time.””

Colorado's chances at a bowl game now tank after this brutal loss. There's still a possibility for the team to play in one of the bowl games this season. Regardless of what happens there, though, this season could still be seen as a massive success for Colorado football.