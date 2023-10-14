The Colorado football team entered Friday's game vs. Stanford as a heavy favorite, especially at home. The Cardinal had just one victory entering Friday night's game, and a 29-0 Buffaloes lead made things even better for Deion Sanders and company.

But, chaos ensued. Stanford scored 36 points in the second half and held the Buffs to just one score to tie it up at 36. A last-second field goal by Joshua Karty sent the game into overtime, and a miraculous catch by Elic Ayomanor (who had a career day) stunned Colorado.

Karty would play hero with the game-winning 31-yard field goal in triple overtime, and the scene at Folsom Field was of our disbelief.

After the game social media erupted, and the Deion Sanders buzz is starting to simmer down quickly in Boulder.

Social media explodes after Stanford's massive upset of Colorado 

It really happened. Despite a 29-0 lead and Stanford looking lost in the first half, even the unreal touchdown by Travis Hunter in his return was overlooked.

Elic Ayomanor, the sophomore wide receiver from Stanford, was electric. He exploded for 13 catches, 294 yards and three scores including that huge touchdown in extra time on the moss over Hunter. He also set school history for most receiving yards in a game.

Former NFL star Dez Bryant was up to watch and couldn't believe what he witnessed.

And, here's the kick that won the game for Stanford.

Even a 29-0 lead isn't safe, and this is another classic edition of Pac-12 After Dark, just days after Coach Prime revealed his frustration with having to play late games.

The Colorado football team now moves to 4-3 and has lost three of the last four. To make matters worse, after their bye, they face UCLA, Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State, and Utah, so the chances of Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program making a bowl game shrunk big time.