The Colorado football team entered Friday's game vs. Stanford as a heavy favorite, especially at home. The Cardinal had just one victory entering Friday night's game, and a 29-0 Buffaloes lead made things even better for Deion Sanders and company.

But, chaos ensued. Stanford scored 36 points in the second half and held the Buffs to just one score to tie it up at 36. A last-second field goal by Joshua Karty sent the game into overtime, and a miraculous catch by Elic Ayomanor (who had a career day) stunned Colorado.

ELIC AYOMANOR WITH A CATCH OF THE YEAR CONTENDER! INSANE! He has 294 yards receiving and Stanford has sent the game to 2OT. Mark Jones and Louis Riddick on the call. 🏈🔥🔥🔥🔥🎙️ pic.twitter.com/U3498V3rrU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 14, 2023

Karty would play hero with the game-winning 31-yard field goal in triple overtime, and the scene at Folsom Field was of our disbelief.

After the game social media erupted, and the Deion Sanders buzz is starting to simmer down quickly in Boulder.

Social media explodes after Stanford's massive upset of Colorado

It really happened. Despite a 29-0 lead and Stanford looking lost in the first half, even the unreal touchdown by Travis Hunter in his return was overlooked.

Deion Sanders haters rallying the troops after Colorado lost to Stanford pic.twitter.com/yTUWEDsQqq — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 14, 2023

ESPN's sign-off of Colorado's meltdown vs Stanford features crying fans. pic.twitter.com/tpX3Rf1kC1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 14, 2023

Deion Sanders in Colorado locker room after losing to Stanford pic.twitter.com/poTAfd0yrl — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 14, 2023

Absolutely incredible comeback from Stanford. Down 29-0! At Colorado! — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) October 14, 2023

What. A. Game. Stanford overcomes a 29-point halftime deficit to edge out Colorado 46-43 in double overtime. Stanford's Elic Ayomanor turns in one of the all-time breakout games with 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns. — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) October 14, 2023

Elic Ayomanor, the sophomore wide receiver from Stanford, was electric. He exploded for 13 catches, 294 yards and three scores including that huge touchdown in extra time on the moss over Hunter. He also set school history for most receiving yards in a game.

Elic Ayomanor will talk about what he accomplished against Colorado tonight for the rest of his life. — Colb (@___Colb___) October 14, 2023

STATEMENT GAME 😤 Elic Ayomanor's 294 receiving yards are the most in a game in Stanford history. pic.twitter.com/CamxLXDs3M — ESPN (@espn) October 14, 2023

Former NFL star Dez Bryant was up to watch and couldn't believe what he witnessed.

Ain’t no way Colorado just lost that game! Wow!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 14, 2023

And, here's the kick that won the game for Stanford.

Down 29-0 …Stanford comes back to defeat Colorado on the road 46-43 in 2OT! The biggest comeback in school history for the Cardinal! (Via @StanfordFball) pic.twitter.com/FJU0pGgFsz — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 14, 2023

Even a 29-0 lead isn't safe, and this is another classic edition of Pac-12 After Dark, just days after Coach Prime revealed his frustration with having to play late games.

The Colorado football team now moves to 4-3 and has lost three of the last four. To make matters worse, after their bye, they face UCLA, Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State, and Utah, so the chances of Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program making a bowl game shrunk big time.