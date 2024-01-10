DJ Lundy made a massive college football transfer portal decision that will catch Florida State football's attention.

Linebacker DJ Lundy previously committed to Colorado. However, he recently made a transfer portal decision that suggests he will be returning to Florida State football for the 2024 season, via Pete Nakos of On3.

“Florida State linebacker DJ Lundy has withdrawn from the transfer portal, signaling a return to Tallahassee, @On3sports has learned. The linebacker committed to Colorado on Christmas Day,” Nakos wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Colorado football has landed a number of recruits and transfers over the past year. Ever since Deion Sanders took over as head coach, playing for the Buffaloes has become a popular decision. It's unclear why Lundy decided to withdraw from the college football transfer portal.

Regardless, Florida State football fans are surely excited about his decision. Lundy has played for the Seminoles since 2020, making a big impact on defense. He finished with 54 total tackles and 17 solo tackles this past season in addition to recording a career-high two sacks.

Lundy also added his first interception. He is one of the better linebackers and his decision not to transfer is an important one for Florida State football.

The Seminoles ultimately went 13-1 in 2023. They were snubbed of a College Football Playoff spot, but went 8-0 within their conference. It was a strong season for Florida State despite missing the playoff.

For Colorado, the future remains bright. They started the '23 campaign strong before struggling toward the end of the season, but Deion Sanders provides hope for Buffaloes fans. Still, Colorado probably wishes Lundy would have ended up playing for them.