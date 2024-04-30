Though he isn't technically eligible for the 2024 WWE Draft, as all champions remain with their specific brands save the Women's Tag Team Champions, Logan Paul still made his way to RAW all the same for the second night of the roster-redefining event, and it was just to name off the second-round of selections alongside his WrestleMania 40 pal IShowSpeed.
Showing up to the venue in a flashy sports car, Paul immediately linked up with three-time Super Bowl Champion and Kansas City legend Patrick Mahomes, who was at the show because of his love of WWE alongside offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, and the members of Judgment Day, with whom he has an unofficial relationship with due to his friendship with Dominik Mysterio.
Now why, you may ask, would this seemingly random adlib of sports figures link up for an episode of RAW? Well, the answer to that question was initially unclear, but when Jey Uso started running his mouth and letting fans know that WWE signed the wrong Paul brother, well, Logan made things personal, letting fans know that he would have a little something something for the younger Uso on RAW after his official duties were finished up on the show.
Logan Paul and Jey Uso have suddenly forged a cross-brand beef.
After announcing all of the picks in the second round, CM Punk and Braun Strowman to RAW, The Pride and Tiffany Stratton to SmackDown, Logan Paul marched down to the ring with Speed by his side, shooting an angle on Jey Uso for daring to talk trash on his alpha status within the Paul family.
“Hey, here's the truth, the truth, stupid, Damian Priest will beat Jey Uso, and I'll tell you why, because Jey made a mistake leaving The Bloodline,” Logan Paul told the crowd in KC. “Because Jey Uso is incapable of becoming a champion on his own, something I have become a master at. So look, Kansas City, let me give you a play-by-play of what's going to happen at Backlash this Saturday…”
Unfortunately for Paul – or fortunately, depending on your opinion – Uso heard the call-out and marched down to the ring to challenge his comments, asserting that he is better than Daian Priest and the “Maverick” too.
“Logan Paul's got predictions for Backlash. But Kansas City, I want to hear what you got to say: y'all think Jey Uso can beat Damian Priest?” Jey Uso asked of the crowd in KC. “Y'all think Jey Uso can be World Heavyweight Champ? Y'all think Jey Uso should knock the yeat out of Logan Paul for running his d**n mouth?”
While the crowd was clearly behind Uso, Paul wasn't, and he called down Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of the Judgment Day to help settle the score once and for all.
“What, what is this Jey, you think you can out yeet me? Hey, for all my little gangsters out there, buddy, I've been yeeting since 2017. Yeah yeet! Little brother Jey trying to roast me? You ain't good when you're alone Jey, that's why you got kicked out of The Bloodline. Because the difference between you and I is me and my Bloodline, we tight,” Paul declared as the Judgment Day surrounded Uso.
“Well, well, well, Jey Uso, alone again; couldn't fend for himself then, can't fend for himself now, a little bit behind with both those brain cells you still have left in your head. Hey, Jey's vocabulary is two words, yeet, and Uce. Shut up stupid!”
As the members of Judgment Day attacked Uso, Paul exited the ring to talk to his good pal Patrick Mahomes and asked him for his Super Bowl rings, with which he used to first punch out McDonagh and then laid into Uso before he was saved by a returning Strowman in his first appearance of 2024.
While Paul was quick to get away from Strowman's choo-choo train, Mahomes was less than intimidated by the “Monster Among Men,” with his offensive linemen backing him up in what would truly be the weirdest three-on-one match of all time. Fortunately, cooler heads – read: Jey Uso – prevailed, and in the end, the two sides exited amicably, with no further match featuring the Kansas City Chiefs' QB1 on the books for any time soon, as if Brett Veach and company would ever let their $500 million man actually wrestle a real match where he could get injured. Still, could you imagine if Mahomes, Humphrey, and Smith actually showed up at a future Premium Live Event to help Paul against a Uso a la Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson at WrestleMania 40? Now that would be cool.