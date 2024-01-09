Colorado gets a weapon for Shedeur Sanders.

Colorado football will be looking to improve in 2024 after a rough campaign where they went 4-8 overall and 1-8 in Pac-12 play. While offense was certainly not the issue, Deion Sanders has gone out and added a key weapon for quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Former Florida Atlantic wideout LaJohntay Wester has committed to the Buffaloes after a monster season for the Owls. Via Bruce Feldman:

“Former FAU WR LaJohntay Wester has committed to Colorado football. Little receiver is a stud. Had 108 catches for almost 1200 yards in 2023. Another dynamic weapon for Shedeur.”

Wester is one of the most explosive offensive players in the country and now he'll link up with Shedeur, who should immediately benefit from his presence. In 23′, Wester had 108 receptions, which ranked second in the nation. He finished with eight touchdowns to go along with nearly 1,200 yards receiving. Wester is a presence on special teams, too.

The Florida native spent his first four seasons at FAU before transferring to Colorado football. Deion Sanders has done a nice job of adding to his roster so far this winter and Wester is probably one of the biggest additions.

The Buffs had some bright moments this past season, beating the likes of TCU and Nebraska. But, things went downhill once they faced Pac-12 programs. It was clear Colorado was not quite ready to compete with the big boys.

Nevertheless, it's a work in progress and Sanders is doing his best to build a force in Boulder. It will just take time. Hopefully, Wester can make a big difference.