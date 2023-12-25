Former Florida State linebacker DJ Lundy is set to join Deion Sanders and Colorado football for the 2024 season.

Colorado football and Deion Sanders landed a linebacker in the college football transfer portal. DJ Lundy, a former Florida State linebacker, committed to Colorado, per Nikki Edwards of CU Sports Report.

Edwards reports that Lundy recorded 54 tackles and two sacks last season. Lundy shared a message after the news broke Monday, via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Let’s run it,” Lundy wrote.

Colorado football making noise in transfer portal

Colorado football is a popular landing destination not just for recruits, but for players already in college football looking to transfer. Lundy's decision highlights an already positive transfer portal performance for the Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes' future is certainly bright given all of the interest the program is attracting. Although the team struggled in the second-half of the 2023 campaign, players still clearly want to join Deion Sanders in Colorado.

Sanders' presence at the program has already been pivotal for the Buffaloes. He's obviously a good coach and his strategies/gameplans tend to work. Additionally, people just like being around Sanders.

He's a beloved coach who is quickly turning the Colorado football program around. Although his first season with the Buffaloes ended in disappointment, he remains confident about the future.

“We didn't accomplish what we wanted, but we accomplished what we wanted. I think hope is instilled tremendously in this city, in this student body, within this team, within this building that you see the direction that we're headed,” Sanders said previously, per Nikki Edwards.

“So what you think that you look to as a loss, some kinda way I see it as a win. I think we didn't do, certainly, what I wanted to do. But we're doing tremendously, much more, than what was done. So you gotta put it in perspective. There are some things that we accomplished that are tremendous, there's some things that we didn't. But we're taking a step in the right direction—two steps in the right direction as a matter of fact.”

Colorado football will be one of the most fascinating teams to follow once again in 2024.