Saturday night saw one of the best college football games of the week when Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes triumphed Jay Norvell's Colorado State Rams 43-35 in a double-overtime victory in Boulder. The game lived up to its hype, and many fans, including Michael Irvin, enjoyed every bit of it.

Irvin was elated after Sanders and his team took down their rival. He released a video on social media which went viral in no time. He captioned, “This was last night after the big ⁦@CUBuffsFootball GAME. I am pulling into work now, still hyped!!! ⁦Getting ready now to see my ⁦@dallascowboys get the “W” just like ⁦@DeionSanders did!!!!

“DID YOU SEE THAT GAME? PRIME TIME!” Michael Irvin was HYPED after Colorado beat Colorado State last night 😂 (via @michaelirvin88)pic.twitter.com/dZoJ2Sns7a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 17, 2023

Irvin even mentioned his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, who are going to face the New York Jets on Sunday. As for the Buffaloes, 18th-ranked Colorado ended their non-conference slate with an undefeated record. After the game, per ESPN, Deion Sanders said, “We showed that we were resilient. We showed that we would fight, We showed that we had no surrender or give up in us, and that's a lot for a team that's fairly new.”

In the build-up to the game, both coaches took indirect jabs at each other, adding more heat to this contest. Following the game, both Colorado State coach Jay Norvell and Sanders shook hands and hugged out their tensions.

As the Buffaloes move forward, the stakes are high. After a 3-0 start in non-conference play, they face No. 13 Oregon next week, followed by hosting No. 5 USC on Sept. 30, setting the stage for some challenging matchups ahead.