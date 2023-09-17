Deion Sanders didn't sugarcoat his words when discussing Colorado football's poor start against Colorado State during Saturday's showdown. However, he's also happy that his team proved its resilience against a tough opponent.

The Buffaloes appeared to be on their way to their first loss of the season after trailing by seven entering the fourth period and going down by as much as 11 points early in the final quarter. However, they staged an insane comeback in the final period, capped with Shedeur Sanders throwing a massive 48-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. The two-point conversion that followed effectively tied the game and sent it to overtime.

While Colorado State fought hard and sent it to a double overtime, it was the Buffaloes who reigned supreme in the end. After Colorado football took the 43-35 lead in the second OT, they made sure to end it right there and then by stopping a scoring play from the Rams. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi's touchdown attempt to tie it up was denied after Sanders' men picked off his pass at the end zone.

After the game, Deion Sanders was asked about his team's performance. While he admitted that they started like “hot garbage,” he remains proud of the win. After all, it showed everyone how tough the Buffaloes are, even in a highly physical battle.

Sanders emphasized Colorado football's incredible resilience as his biggest takeaway from the showdown as they move to 3-0 on the season.

“We started off playing like hot garbage, but we got it right,” Sanders added, via ESPN.

As Coach Prime said, Colorado football can surely take pride from the win. While it wasn't the thrashing that everyone was expecting, it's still a win that they would take any day. Besides, they also proved to everyone that they are the kings of Colorado.