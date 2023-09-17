Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders took it personally when Colorado State tactician Jay Norvell appeared to take a shot at him about his interview antics of not removing his sunglasses and cap when talking to reporters. And so prior to their showdown on Saturday, Sanders mocked Norvell and gave fans a preview of how he will do his handshake with his fellow coach after their rivalry game.

In an appearance on FOX News, Sanders showed how he would remove his sunglasses and hat when he's about to shake hands with Norvell.

Sure enough it was one of the most highly anticipated moments of the meeting. Further amplifying the whole situation was the tight and highly physical battle between the two teams. While Colorado football won, it wasn't the dominant victory that everyone was expecting. Colorado State fought hard and was on their way to victory before allowing the Buffaloes to force overtime.

After the Buffaloes' 43-35 win, the handshake moment that everyone was waiting for finally came. Interestingly, while Deion Sanders did have the hilarious poker face expression that he showed he's going to do, as well as removed his sunglasses, there's one thing  he forgot when meeting with Jay Norvell: removing his hat!

The two coaches also shared some words, and while we're not sure what was said, it's safe to assume that it's the usual pleasantries between rivals.

Going back to the handshake, we can't blame Sanders for not taking off his hat, though. Norvell himself didn't remove his visor, so it's only fair that Sanders doesn't give him the same courtesy.

And after the battle that they just fought, it's safe to assume that there will be more heated moments between their teams in the future.