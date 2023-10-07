The Colorado State Rams take on the Utah State Aggies. Check out our college football odds series for our Colorado State-Utah State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Colorado State Utah State.

The Colorado State Rams are not an easy team to figure out. They were blown out by Washington State in Week 1 but then outplayed Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes in their second game of the season. CSU led nearly the whole game but allowed Colorado — down 11 midway through the fourth quarter — to tie the game in the last minute with a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. Colorado then won in overtime, dealing Colorado State a painful loss. Colorado State barely beat Middle Tennessee and was not that convincing in a 21-point win over FCS-based Utah Tech. Colorado State's level of performance has veered all over the place. It will be fascinating to see if Colorado State becomes a really good team over the course of the season because we're all going to look back at that game against Colorado and wonder if that was more a product of CSU being good or more a result of Colorado being mediocre. How much we praise or criticize Deion Sanders depends in part on how good Colorado State does — or doesn't — become.

Utah State has profoundly struggled this season. The Aggies are 2-3 through five games, having lost to James Madison at home in addition to Iowa and Air Force. That James Madison loss was a real gut punch, and it really hurt the Aggies' chances of making a bowl game. The only real good news for Utah State is that it is not 1-4. The Aggies survived a trip to Connecticut, beating the Huskies by one point. It could be worse for USU, but it still isn't very good overall.

Here are the Colorado State-Utah State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado State-Utah State Odds

Colorado State Rams: -2.5 (-120)

Utah State Aggies: +2.5 (-102)

Over: 62.5 (-105)

Under: 62.5 (-115)

How To Watch Colorado State vs Utah State

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: Local and regional cable / Mountain West Network

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams showed against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes that they can play good football. One of the stars for the Rams in that overtime loss to Colorado was tight end Dallin Holker. He is a thick-cut and physical tight end but also a player who can get open down the field and can run in open space. He can also make very tough catches in awkward positions, such as a shoestring catch which turned into a touchdown against Colorado. Colorado State has Holker and some other bona fide weapons in its passing game. Those weapons could be too much for a Utah State team which did not play well against Connecticut and has been well below average through the first month of the season. If you don't trust Colorado State — which is fair — you should trust Utah State even less.

Why Utah State Could Cover the Spread

The Aggies didn't play well at UConn, but they did win a very close game on the road, prevailing by one point. Even though the raw quality of the game wasn't very good, the fact that this team won an extremely close game should serve as a positive source of motivation for this game. USU gets Colorado State at home, and the Rams have not played especially well in their last two games. Utah State can turn its season around with a win here, and a boisterous home crowd will help the Aggies do just that.

Final Colorado State-Utah State Prediction & Pick

These teams are mysterious, unsteady, and unreliable. Don't bet on this game.

Final Colorado State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -2.5