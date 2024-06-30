Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on July 1, 2024.

NYT Connections Hints – July 1, 2024

Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on July 1, 2024 to save some of your attempts.

Red Herring Warning: No red herrings today (that we found). Yay!

Yellow Category: All words in this category pertain to the same action done by people, usually to other people. If you’ve been to a concert or any big event as an attendee, this has probably been done to you.

Green Category: You know that sketchy way to make extra money on the side? These words are what you would use to call those.

Blue Category: Americans have all of these things in their pockets.

Purple Category: Canadians will have an easy time figuring out the words in this category. Everyone else who isn’t well-versed in the specific geography in that region, however, should probably leave this category for last.

NYT Connections Answers Today – July 1, 2024

Yellow Category: Show the Way

Direct, Guide, Lead, Usher

Green Category: Scheme

Con, Hustle, Racket, Sting

Blue Category: Seen on a U.S. Dollar Bill

Eagle, Pyramid, Seal, Washington

Purple Category: First Words of Canadian Provinces/Territories

British, Northwest, Nova, Prince

The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty. In order, the difficulty rises from Yellow, Green, Blue, to Purple. You get four mistakes, and each puzzle only has one solution. Red herrings are common, so make sure you think your answer through.

Connections is the NY Times’ many microgames, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.

All of the puzzles above are available for free daily, but NY Times provides subscribers with unlimited access and more puzzles, including the big crossword. The Crossword was first launched in 1942, and its (free) mini iteration Mini Crossword was launched in 2014. This was followed by several other games until they launched the global sensation Worlds in early 2022. “We strive to offer puzzles for all skill levels that everyone can enjoy playing every day” is written on the New York Times Games page.

Recently, the New York Times celebrated the first anniversary of Connections. It was initially launched on June 12, 2023. This past year, 55.2 million people finished a Connections puzzle flawlessly. NY Times also revealed the most common time for players: 9:00 AM.

They also unveiled the most difficult puzzles so far in the microgame’s one-year run. The one that took the cake was October 12, 2023 and found over 80% of players stumped, unable to complete the puzzle.

The puzzles are written by NY Times associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu who also makes the Crossword on the same site.

