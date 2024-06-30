CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky continued their home stretch of games against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday afternoon. Chicago had a strong start, but Minnesota's fourth-quarter rally granted them a 70-62 victory. Despite the loss, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon explained how proud she was of Angel Reese after the rookie forward achieved a historical feat.

Reese's 10-point, 16-rebound performance earned her the WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles in league history (10) in a single season. Here is what Weatherspoon said about the accomplishment after the game:

“Just proud of her, of what she does. You know, I'm sure she'll say, ‘The win was more important.' But she's going to continue to do what she does. It's who she is. She's going to always come out and play hard, confident, and give you everything she has. She's the hardest person on herself. So, proud of what she's doing and what she will continue to do,” Weatherspoon stated during Sunday's postgame press conference.

Angel Reese is quickly making her mark on the WNBA as a double-double machine. Chicago relies on her interior presence to keep them afloat against the other elite squads. Teams are beginning to recognize Angel Reese as a finishing threat. The Lynx doubled-teamed the rookie heavily down the stretch, contributing to her lowly 25 percent field goal percentage on Sunday. Reese knows she has plenty of room to improve alongside her team.

Sky take tough loss to Lynx

The Lynx put seven straight points on the Sky to start the game. But Chicago responded and outscored Minnesota 24-16. The Sky played stout defense, holding the Lynx to just 11 percent on three-pointers during the first quarter. Meanwhile, Chicago had nailed 50 percent of their deep-range shots.

The trend continued until the end of the second quarter. Chicago shot 42.0 percent on three-pointers in the first half and held Minnesota to 28.6 percent. In addition, the Sky contained star Lynx forward Napheesa Collier to just four points by halftime. However, Collier and her squad were not done fighting yet.

After matching the Sky's scoring effort in the third quarter, Minnesota outscored them 18-5 in the fourth. Lindsay Allen and Chennedy Carter attributed Chicago's late slump to a lack of ball movement. Teresa Weatherspoon doubled down on the claim.

“Ball wasn't moving,” Weatherspoon said. “The first three quarters, the ball was moving. We were playing well [but during] the fourth quarter, the ball did not move. We're not that kind of team… we're only a team that can get it done together.”

On the bright side, the Sky had four players score in the double digits. Chennedy Carter led the team with 15 points, while Marina Mabrey (13) and Lindsay Allen (11) added to Angel Reese's 10.

Teresa Weatherspoon emphasized that Chicago needs to continue to grow.

“[We] gotta know what to do and how to keep the flow. What's working, you have to stay with it. The game is about momentum,” Weatherspoon shared.

The Sky knew they would have a challenge with the Lynx. Minnesota entered the game with the third-best record in the WNBA. Despite the loss, Chicago will continue to work hard in an attempt to stay in the playoff picture. At 6-11, the Sky sit two wins behind the eight-seeded Indiana Fever.