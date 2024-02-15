At Michigan, Maddie Nolan was one of the program's top three-point shooters.

Maddie Nolan's journey to the Colorado women's basketball team was about more than just a change in scenery; it was about personal growth and taking on new challenges. After a successful four-year tenure at Michigan, where she became one of the program's top three-point shooters, Nolan wanted something different and found it in the mountainous landscape of Boulder, Colorado. Her decision to transfer was driven by a desire to step “outside of your comfort zone,” as she put it, into an environment with new opportunities for growth, both personally and athletically.

“Why not step outside of your comfort zone, try to grow and and just see something new and be a part of something that maybe you haven’t been a part of before,” Nolan said, per Pat Graham of the Associated Press. “It’s personal growth, but also just trying to see something new.”

Since joining the Buffaloes, Nolan has quickly adapted, contributing significantly to the team's backcourt. The Buffaloes, boasting a 20-4 record and ranking eighth nationally, have set their sights on reaching the program's first-ever Final Four. Nolan's addition has been crucial, adding depth with her sharpshooting and basketball IQ, a skill she credits to her family's strong basketball background.

Her performances on the court, playing through a persistent knee issue, speaks to her toughness, a trait she attributes to her competitive upbringing. Nolan's also credits not just her athletic achievements but the bonds formed through basketball, from her Michigan “family” to the new connections at Colorado, and her own family's support.

“I absolutely loved my time at Michigan, wouldn’t change anything there,” she said, adding of Colorado, “everyone’s so willing to take us under their wings.”

Colorado women's basketball off to its strongest start in decades

With a record of 20-4, the Buffaloes have achieved their strongest start since the 1994-95 season, when they began 22-2.

“Everyone’s really just locked in on being better for each other,” said fellow player Quay Miller.

It was this peer-to-peer support that attracted Nolan to Colorado. She was inspired by their performance in the Sweet 16 game against Iowa last season, despite a loss to Caitlin Clark anf Iowa.

Leaving Michigan, where she had become a significant contributor from the perimeter and ranked seventh in the school's history for three-pointers, was a tough decision. Nolan was well-adjusted to the Michigan system.

However, desiring a change during the additional year of eligibility granted by the COVID-19 pandemic, she has transitioned into Coach JR Payne's setup at Colorado, starting in 14 of the 24 games she has played. In a recent game against Oregon, Nolan scored 14 points in the second quarter alone, leading to a game-high 19 points.

Currently, Nolan is second in three-point scoring for Colorado and boasts a perfect free-throw record (5 for 5), despite the small number of attempts. Additionally, her defense has contributed to the team's ability to limit 11 opponents to under 60 points this season.

“I try to be whatever the team needs me to be that night,” Nolan said. “Just have fun, play with joy — be a consistent source of positive energy.”