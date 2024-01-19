Colorado women's basketball team chases first Final Four in nearly 30 years with a stellar 15-1 record.

The Colorado women's basketball team is enjoying its most successful season in decades, boasting a remarkable 15-1 record (5-0 in Pac-12). This impressive start, the best since the 1992-93 season, has positioned them as a dominant force in college basketball, with sights set on the Buffaloes' first-ever Final Four appearance.

Their rise began with a statement victory over the defending national champion LSU Tigers to open the 2023-24 season, a game that ended 92-78 in favor of the Buffaloes. The win caught the attention of basketball legends like WNBA icon Candace Parker and NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, who both personally congratulated the team.

Under coach JR Payne, Colorado women's basketball has undergone a transformation. Payne, who took the helm in 2016, has instilled a culture of ‘grit and determination', continuing the legacy of former coach Ceal Berry. The team's identity is rooted in hard work and discipline, qualities that have been central to their rise.

“The foundation was set [by Berry] of ‘we're tough, we're disciplined, we get after it defensively, we're not a five-star recruiting powerhouse … we're going to give it to you for 40 minutes,'” assistant coach Shelley Sheetz said, via Alex Philippou of ESPN. Sheetz is a former Big Eight player of the year and Naismith finalist for the Buffs in 1995. “That's the mentality our program has always been based on, and [Payne] was a perfect fit. And look what she's done.”

Last season's journey to the Sweet 16, their first in 20 years, set the stage for this year's success. Colorado's roster, a mix of returning starters like Jaylyn Sherrod and Frida Formann and new talent, embodies the program's ethos of hard work and resilience. The team's offensive efficiency, ranked 15th nationally, has been a highlight, complemented by their traditionally strong defense.

“We've just gotten better every year,” Sherrod said. “We've really bought into each other, really bought into the system and I think more than anything now we just all know what's expected of us. We're not figuring out what works anymore — we know what works. It's more so about executing it. So I wouldn't say much has changed. People know who we are now.”

The Buffaloes' success is also reflected in their community support. A recent game attracted over 9,000 fans, a stark contrast to the early days of Payne's tenure, when crowds averaged in the hundgres. This surge in attendance underscores the excitement surrounding the team and its potential to go further than any previous Colorado women's basketball team.

“Special doesn't even begin to describe it,” Payne said.

As they prepare for top-five matchups against No. 5 UCLA on Friday, and No. 6 USC on Sunday, the Buffaloes are not just aiming to build on last year's achievements but to create a new chapter in the team's history.