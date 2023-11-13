The Colorado women's basketball team soared to their best ranking since 1995 after a historic win over top-ranked LSU.

In a stunning shake-up of college basketball's elite, the University of Colorado women's basketball team has surged to No. 5 in the recent AP rankings released on Monday, reaching their highest position since 1995. This milestone achievement comes after a momentous victory over the previously No. 1-ranked LSU on Nov. 6.

The Buffaloes' ascent is part of a broader narrative in women's college basketball this season, characterized by unexpected defeats and spectacular performances. The opening week saw nine of the preseason top 14 teams facing losses, culminating in a reshuffling of the AP Top 25.

Leading the upheaval is South Carolina, which skyrocketed from sixth to the coveted No. 1 spot, marking the largest jump to the top in the poll's history, dating back to 1977. The Gamecocks garnered 23 first-place votes from the 36-member national media panel, while Iowa claimed the second spot with the remaining 13 first-place votes.

The Buffaloes' rise in the rankings is not just a personal triumph but a testament to the competitive spirit of the Pac-12 Conference. Colorado, along with UCLA and Utah, now stands among the top five, showcasing the conference's dominance. This feat mirrors the SEC's accomplishment in the final poll of the 1997 season, where they also placed five teams in the top 10.

The Buffaloes' journey to the top began with an emphatic victory over LSU 92-78 in LSU's season opener on Nov. 6; the defeat led to the latter's drop to seventh in the rankings. This victory and the subsequent jump to their best ranking since 1995, when they closed out the season at No. 2, is a historic moment for Colorado. According to “Across the Timeline,” the Buffaloes made the biggest leap in poll history, moving up 15 spots.

In other notable shifts, UConn fell from second to eighth after a loss to NC State, which debuted in the poll at No. 14. Despite this setback, UConn achieved a record-breaking 566 consecutive weeks in the rankings, surpassing Tennessee's previous record. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack’s entrance matched the highest for an unranked team, tying Kansas State in 2003

The season's opening has been marked by other significant results. South Carolina scored over 100 points in routs against then-No. 10 Notre Dame and then-No. 14 Maryland. The victory over Maryland was particularly remarkable, setting a record for the Gamecocks' largest win over a Top 25 opponent.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 Conference, set for a major realignment next year, has demonstrated its prowess with an unprecedented 28-0 start to the season. This record is the most wins without a loss by a Division I conference to begin the season over the last 25 seasons, according to reporting by ESPN, via the Associated Press.