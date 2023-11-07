Shaquille O'Neal commended the Colorado women's basketball team for their win over his alma mater, LSU, in a show of true sportsmanship

In a gracious display of sportsmanship, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, an LSU alum, warmly congratulated the Colorado women's basketball team after the Buffaloes clinched a surprise win over his alma mater. Despite LSU's top rank and a star-studded lineup featuring Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith, Colorado stole the show on Nov. 6 with a 92-78 triumph.

O'Neal, who towered on the courts of Baton Rouge from 1989-1992, took the loss in stride, offering his kudos to coach JR Payne and the Colorado team after the game. His presence in their locker room echoed his larger-than-life persona.

“Good game girls,” O'Neal said, shaking hands and sharing smiles, as reported by TMZ.

The Colorado women's basketball team's unexpected victory was not just acknowledged by O'Neal; Candace Parker, a WNBA legend, also chimed in with a motivational nod towards the victors, hinting at their potential to reach the Final Four.

“I hope to see you at the Final Four,” Parker told coach JR Payne, as reported by Daniel Chavkin of Sports Illustrated.

On the other side, LSU's Coach Kim Mulkey voiced neither shock at the loss nor despair. Her criticism lay instead with the lack of “guts and fight” from certain players, though she believes these are issues that can be rectified with time. She praised the Buffaloes for playing as anticipated, pointing out that their cohesiveness as a team presented a significant challenge for the Tigers.

Colorado's win was fueled by outstanding performances from Aaronette Vonleh, Frida Formann and Jaylyn Sherrod, who collectively contributed significantly to the scoreboard.

For LSU, however, it's back to the drawing board. Meanwhile, O'Neal's sportsmanship and Parker's encouraging words are a reminder that in the realm of sports, respect can often transcend the fiercest of competitions.