The Indianapolis Colts will have another pair of hands ready to contribute when they tangle with their division rival in the Jacksonville Jaguars during their upcoming Week 6 matchup. After suffering a concussion in the Colts Week 5 victory over the Titans, Mo Alie-Cox has found his way out of the concussion protocol, and has been removed from the injury report entirely ahead of the big game.

Via Ben Arthur:

“Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox has cleared concussion protocol and his questionable designation has been lifted for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. He’s good to go.”

The latest update on Alie-Cox here is definitely music to Garnder Minshew's ears. The Colts quarterback will be filling in for Anthony Richardson under center, as the talented rookie will be out several games due to a shoulder injury. Alie-Cox will certainly be looked to help block for Minshew against a powerful Jaguars defensive front that has one of the best run defenses in the league.

Alie-Cox is having a slow start to the 2023 campaign, as he's only hauled in three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown through five games played. This continues a trend of Alie-Cox's production slowly declining over the years, as he's followed up his career-high 31 catch season in 2020 with 24 receptions in 2021 and 19 receptions last year. However, he could see more targets moving forward as a safety-valve option for Minshew at quarterback.

This Week 6 meeting between the Colts and Jaguars could end up having significant implications in the AFC playoff race. The Colts and Jaguars sit atop the AFC South standings, early on in the season, as both squads are 3-2 to this point. Whoever wins this contest will become the sole leader of the division, and while that doesn't mean much six games into the season, it could mean a lot down the line. With that in mind, Alie-Cox's return to action could end up being a very important development for the Colts.