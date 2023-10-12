The Indianapolis Colts, placing their faith in Anthony Richardson as the No. 4 overall draft pick in this year's NFL Draft, had grand expectations for him becoming the future of their franchise. Early on, it seemed that Richardson was living up to the hype, with an impressive Week 1 performance where he went 24-for-37, passing for 223 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He even added another 40 yards rushing with an additional touchdown in a closely-fought game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But then, in the waning minutes of that game, on a 1st-and-goal play at the three-yard-line, Richardson's first NFL start took an unexpected turn. He sustained a bruised knee and a sore ankle after a run inside the two-yard-line. The decision to take matters into his own hands left him battered and a cause for concern.

“There's only so many times he can keep taking those hits,” FOX color commentator Jonathan Vilma stated on the broadcast.

“There it is, unfortunately,” Vilma continued after watching Richardson go down, holding his knee.

Fast forward to Week 2, and Richardson found himself dealing with a concussion against the Houston Texans, barely making it past the second quarter. This injury compelled him to miss the following game. With only three appearances in the first five games this season, the 21-year-old quarterback is now facing another stint on the Injured Reserve (IR), sparking fears about his durability and his potential as an NFL starting quarterback.

Anthony Richardson needs to adjust to NFL playing style

Richardson's playing style hinges on his exceptional athleticism, marked by agile moves outside the pocket, skillful legwork, and a towering physique that he uses to fend off opposing defenders. However, a substantial issue looms large – his lack of NFL experience. In his rookie season, Richardson is still adapting to the intricacies of the professional game, often relying on pure instinct.

The coaching staff, under the guidance of Head Coach Shane Steichen, who previously worked with quarterback Jalen Hurts in a similar role at the Philadelphia Eagles, aims to capitalize on Richardson's athletic prowess. Yet, the heavy reliance on Richardson's rushing ability has taken a toll on his health, with three injuries in the initial five weeks of the season providing stark evidence of the need for a revised strategy.

In the recent clash against the Tennessee Titans, Richardson suffered yet another injury – an AC joint injury in his right shoulder, sidelining him for an estimated four to eight weeks. Coupled with his Week 2 concussion, this pattern of early-season injuries raises serious doubts about his durability and his capacity to deliver consistent performances.

While Richardson undoubtedly possesses immense potential, showcasing both remarkable rushing ability and passing skills, his tendency for absorbing a high number of hits raises alarms. It is imperative for the Colts to prioritize his development, teaching him not only to enhance his performance but also to shield himself from unnecessary risks, safeguarding his long-term prospects in the process.

Should the Colts sit Anthony Richardson this season?

As impressive as Richardson has been during his limited playing time this season, it's essential to remember that he started only 13 games at the University of Florida. At this stage, he largely relies on instinct and his exceptional athletic abilities. The notion that he would be a work in progress from the outset was never far-fetched, and perhaps, the best course of action would be to consider sitting him for the season.

Gardner Minshew, the Colts' backup quarterback, has shown his suitability as a replacement, guiding the team to three victories in as many starts. This approach would not only protect Richardson's well-being but also provide him with a more gradual introduction to the complexities of the NFL system.

The Colts' future prospects are closely entwined with the preservation and nurturing of Anthony Richardson's talents. While his athleticism is undoubtedly an asset, it must be managed carefully to ensure his longevity and effectiveness on the field for years to come. It's time for the Colts to reevaluate their approach, prioritizing the safeguarding of their investment in their promising young quarterback.