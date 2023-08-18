Another Indianapolis Colts player has suffered a season-ending injury in training camp. This time, it's defensive end Genard Avery. The Colts are putting Genard Avery on injured reserve before he undergoes knee surgery that will keep him out for the rest of 2023, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Colts signed Genard Avery on June 1, hoping to add depth to the defensive line. Avery suffered the injury Wednesday during Indianapolis' joint practice with the Chicago Bears. The defensive end was carted off the field with what turned out to be a season-ending LCL/meniscus injury.

Since being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Avery has totaled 105 tackles and 8.5 sacks. He played 16 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and nine games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Avery was one of two Colts players who suffered season-ending injuries Wednesday. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin tore his ACL in practice, ending his 2023 campaign before Indianapolis even played its second preseason game. Dulin has 450 receiving yards in four seasons with the Colts.

The number of players who have suffered season-ending injuries around the league continues to increase as the preseason rolls along.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Indianapolis Colts 23-19 in their 2023 preseason opener. The Colts are scheduled to host the Bears Saturday in Week 2 before closing out the preseason next week against the Eagles.

Indianapolis named Anthony Richardson the starting quarterback shortly after his preseason debut. The No. 4 overall pick in the draft is expected to experience plenty of growing pains in his first NFL season. The Colts are unlikely to make the playoffs this season.