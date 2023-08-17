The Indianapolis Colts lost a key special teamer for the season on Thursday, as fifth-year wide receiver Ashton Dulin tore his ACL in practice, according to Adam Schefter. Dulin was carted off the field on Wednesday night and the season-ending injury was confirmed less than 24 hours later.

Dulin played with the second-stringers in the Colts' offense during their preseason opener last week, catching one pass for seven yards. He's played sparingly on offense throughout his NFL career, entering this season with 33 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns in 55 games.

He's made his living on special teams, earning second-team All-Pro honors for his efforts in 2021. He did not miss a game that season, recording 17 tackles and returning a fumble for a touchdown.

Dulin signed a two-year deal with the Colts this offseason, though Indianapolis can make it a one-year contract with an opt-out. They seem to value his special teams a lot, though the injury could complicate things for Dulin and the Colts if whoever replaces him plays well this season.

Offensively it is not a huge blow for Indy. Dulin was projected to be the fourth-string wide receiver at best, though the Colts have utilized him more offensively each year he's been in the league.

The Colts are an intriguing team this year with first-year head coach Shane Steichen and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson leading the charge. Indianapolis opens its season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It'll do so without one of the better special teams players in the NFL, Ashton Dulin.