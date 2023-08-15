The depth for the Kansas City Chiefs behind Travis Kelce just got a little bit thinner. The Chiefs have lost backup tight end Jody Fortson for the 2023 season with a shoulder injury. Fortson was placed on injured reserve to make room for the additions of LB Olakunle Fatukasi and CB Duron Lowe, according to Pete Sweeney.

It's been a tough day for Patrick Mahomes and his receiving corps, as receivers Justyn Ross and Ihmir Smith-Marsette also went down at practice and were carted off the field.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, it sounds like Ross, a training camp standout thus far, didn't sustain a serious injury.

This one does not appear to be serious. He should be OK. Some good news. https://t.co/OFQK9fpcqt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2023

Backup TE Jody Fortson, meanwhile, will have a procedure done for his shoulder injury which will cause him to miss the 2023 season.

Jody Fortson, 27, appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs last season, catching nine passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. The Valdosta State product has struggled with injuries throughout his first two seasons, as he was placed on injured reserve in December of last year with an elbow injury.

The Chiefs may now be forced to head into the 2023 NFL season with only three active tight ends. Noah Gray, who caught 28 passes for 299 yards in his second season, may see increased playing time after Fortson's injury. Blocking specialist Blake Bell is also still on the roster and could see more time.

Travis Kelce, who recorded a career-high 110 receptions last season, will turn 34 years old this season. The 8-time Pro Bowler has been a model of durability over his career, missing just three games over the last five seasons.