The Indianapolis Colts are officially naming rookie Anthony Richardson as the starting quarterback, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. After battling it out during training camp with veteran Gardner Minshew, the job now belongs to Richardson.

This always seemed to be the expectation since the Colts selected Richardson No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and now it's become a reality. After a sensational year as the Florida Gators quarterback, Richardson entered the draft with a lot of question marks about how his game would translate to the NFL. Still, his college numbers were tough to ignore. In his only year as a full-time starter, he threw for 2,549 yards with 26 combined touchdowns and was an absolute force in the passing game and the running game.

Richardson is fresh off his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills, where he went 7-12 for 67 yards and an interception, but he has done enough throughout camp to earn the job.

A change was definitely needed in Indianapolis at the quarterback position. Ever since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had a revolving door at the position, including Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz, so selecting a signal-caller in the draft was never a question for the franchise.

Enter Richardson, who now will get the nod in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 10. With a lot of expectations, it's only right for them to name him the starter after using such a high pick on him.