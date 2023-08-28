The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with veteran receiver Breshad Perriman on Monday, according to Adam Schefter. Perriman was with the Colts for just under three months after signing with them on June 5.

Perriman played in all three of Indianapolis' preseason games, catching a total of four passes for 34 yards.

The Colts were Perriman's fourth team in three seasons. He most recently saw regular season game action last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in 11 games in 2022, catching nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. His best season was with Tampa Bay in 2019 when he had 36 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns.

Perriman was part of a very crowded Colts wide receiver room loaded with veterans trying to prove they can still hack it in the NFL. Behind a top three of Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and Isaiah McKenzie, the Colts are in need of some depth at the position.

Indianapolis had the 23rd-ranked passing offense and was ranked 30th in scoring last season. With rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson ready to take the reigns of the offense, the Colts expect better things from the unit in 2023.

Breshad Perriman is not in the Colts' plans this year and he may not be in any team's plans for the forseeable future. Approaching 30 years old, Perriman's best days are behind him and his production over the last two seasons doesn’t exactly warrant another chance.

The Colts moved on from Perriman and will continue to lock in their roster and make last minute cuts before Tuesday's deadline.