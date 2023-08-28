The Jonathan Taylor contract saga between him and the Indianapolis Colts, specifically owner Jim Irsay, continues to get uglier. NFL agents across the league were asked about their candid thoughts on how the situation got to the point of Taylor requesting a trade, and they were not very friendly towards the Colts and Irsay, reports The Athletic's Ben Standig.

“This doesn't look good for the owner (Jim Irsay) or the player [Jonathan Taylor]. … The market talks, and it's ghosting the running backs. I stopped recruiting them a while ago. There are special players, but one knee injury can ruin a career. But the owner isn't winning over the locker room with his childish social media talk.”

“Jim Irsay. He spoke out about the RB situation and Taylor getting bad advice from his agent — the agent then fired back and got the kid involved — and basically said we're not paying him s—. … It becomes difficult to work with that boss, especially if he's not going to pay what you think you're worth.”

“If (Irsay) had kept his thoughts to himself, Taylor likely stays and plays. Instead, Irsay ruined it and gave Taylor an easy reason to demand a trade. Why not take it since that franchise is not showing a ton of promise?”

“Taylor does not have any leverage. But the Colts’ owner should get out of the way and let his GM handle it.”

The names of these NFL agents are not listed, but that doesn't disregard from the fact that they are not holding back on Jim Irsay. The overall sentiment is that Irsay got too involved and let his ego run the show, while things could have gone a lot smoother if he had let the Colts GM Chris Ballard handle the contract with Jonathan Taylor from the beginning.

Stay tuned into any further updates surrounding the Taylor situation in Indianapolis, amid the inevitable breakup looming.