Colts make major roster decisions on Phillip Lindsay, Sam Ehlinger

Like virtually all the other NFL teams, the Indianapolis Colts are also busy making decisions this Tuesday, as they try to cut down their roster size to a 53-man field. And for running back Phillip Lindsay and quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the Colts had different news to break to each of them.

For Ehlinger, the Colts are expected to keep him on the roster, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN. The former Texas Longhorn is going to be just an insurance behind another insurance on the Colts’ QB depth chart. Matt Ryan is undoubtedly the no. 1 quarterback in Indianapolis, with fellow veteran Nick Foles entrenched as the main backup. Ehlinger will serve as the third-string quarterback for the Colts, whose offense ranked eighth in the league a year ago with 26.5 points per game.

As for Phillip Lindsay, he will have to find work somewhere else after being released by the Colts. There is always the chance that Indianapolis will re-absorb him again but only as a part of the Colts’ practice team, though, he will have to see first whether there’s another team out there interested enough in him to offer him a spot on their 53-man roster. Lindsay earned Pro Bowl honors right in his very first season in the league with the Denver Broncos when he rushed for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns. He followed that up with another 1000-yard season in 2019. He hasn’t produced anywhere close to those numbers since, though.

The Colts will open their 2022 NFL season on the road against the Houston Texans on Sep. 11.