Isaiah Rodgers found himself in deep trouble with the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts after he placed wagered bets on his team. The NFL suspended Rogers on June 29th for violating the league's anti-betting policy. Thus, Rodgers is speaking out about the ordeal amid his hiatus.

Rodgers reportedly made several wagers including a $1000 prop via his online sports gambling account. However, he said the bets were made for others, not himself.

“Just trying to help friends and family out, just knowing that it wasn't legal at the time in Florida and it was in Indiana,” Rodgers told ESPN.

While his actions were not made for his gain, Rodgers understands the consequences he was given and took responsibility.

“At the end of the day I knew the rules, I wasn't supposed to do it and I got to take what comes with it,” Rodgers said.

The 26-year-old did not think anyone would find out about the bets. Yet, the league launched a swift investigation after they confirmed his activity. Inevitably, the Colts had to let Rodgers go. Nevertheless, he took accountability for his actions in a social media post saying he took “full responsibility” and that he let people he cared about down.

Rodgers' mistake is not the end for him though. The Philadelphia Eagles signed him in August of 2023 and placed him on the reserve/suspended list. He can apply for reinstatement by the leage after the 2024 Super Bowl.

In his last full season in 2022, Rodgers amassed 24 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and three passes defended. Hopefully, the cornerback can make a speedy return to the football field.