Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles made a peculiar decision when they signed currently suspended Isaiah Rodgers. While he won't take the field anytime soon for the Eagles, Roseman still thinks Philadelphia made the right decision.

For Roseman, signing Rodgers comes down to second chances. After sitting out the entire season due to suspension, Roseman believes the Eagles are the right team to help welcome Rodgers back to the NFL, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

“He's a talented guy, and obviously he made a mistake, and he has apologized for that mistake,” Roseman said. “We believe in second chances, and now it's on him. So he'll come in next year, be ready to go for the offseason program and training camp. He's got to apply for reinstatement, so I'm not taking that for granted.”

Rodgers' suspension stems from him breaking the NFL's gambling policy. The former Indianapolis Colts cornerback allegedly made hundreds of bets, sometimes on his own team; leading to his suspension. Immediately after the NFL announced his year-long punishment, the Colts immediately released him.

But before that suspension, Rodgers was a useful weapon on the field. Not only did he play cornerback, but Rodgers flashed at times in the special teams department.

Rodgers has appeared in 45 games over his three year career, starting ten. He has made 90 tackles with 10 passes defended and three interceptions. Furthermore, Rodgers has returned a kickoff for a touchdown and has averaged 27 yards throughout his 61 kick returns.

The Eagles will need to be patient before seeing Isaiah Rodgers on the field again. But assuming the CB does everything asked of him by the team and league, Howie Roseman thinks it'll be worth the wait.