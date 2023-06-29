The NFL has cracked down on their gambling policy and currently have Indianapolis Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers in their sights. As Rodgers prepares to potentially miss the Colts upcoming season, more details about how extreme his wagers were has been revealed.

Rodgers reportedly bet $1,000 on a prop bet regarding a Colts running back, via ESPN's David Purdum. While the running back wasn't named – presumably Jonathon Taylor – Rodgers was wagering on the over/under of yards gained.

His $1,000 bet is just the tip of the iceberg for Rodgers. The NFL is said to soon be handing out season-long suspensions to numerous players who have broken the gambling policy, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rodgers has been the only player named in that sweep thus far.

If/when Rodgers gets suspended, he would be following in the footsteps of four players from the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason. Both Quintez Cephus and CJ Moore were suspended indefinitely while Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill received six-game suspensions.

The reason Williams and Berryhill got off light was because they didn't directly bet on the Lions. With this new report coming out about Rodgers' wagers, he seems more likely to face the Cephus/Moore punishment.

The league's gambling policy has been a major talking point in the early offseason. While the rules might have been cloudy for some, it's very clear that players can't bet on their own teams. Isaiah Rodgers will now face the consequences and will have his Colts tenure come to an immediate halt.

Hopefully Rodgers' $1,000 over/under bet at least hit.