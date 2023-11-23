Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took shots at ESPN reporter Molly Qerim amid a raging debate on his 2014 arrest.

“And on 1st Take, the Woman that preceded Stephen A…how dare you pretend to know me; I don't know your name and I don't care to. If my Black Mother Dorothy was still alive…you'd be in some big Hot Water! You are mean and ugly. Your a Nothing Burger,” Jim Irsay tweeted.

Irsay's scathing tweet stems from the ESPN First Take panel's debate on his 2014 arrest. Police apprehended him and discovered several medicine bottles in his vehicle that year. He claimed he failed his field sobriety test because he had just been recovering from recent hip surgery.

Authorities filed a Class C misdemeanor charge against Irsay. He also received a six-game suspension from the NFL.

Colts owner Jim Irsay's 2014 arrest sparks a raging debate on ESPN

The Colts owner discussed his 2014 arrest in an interview with Andrea Kremer on Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel this week.

“I am prejudiced because I am a rich, white billionaire. If I'm just an average guy down the block, they're not pulling me in, of course not,” Irsay quipped.

Molly Qerim chimed in on Jim Irsay's comments on ESPN First Take on Wednesday.

“It's also an opportunity for him there to talk about like the gravity of the situation in terms of driving drunk. While you're intoxicated and drugs, and money, and all those things. You're gonna revisit that after 2014. It's an opportunity to address a serious situation where many people have lost their lives but instead you took it in that direction,” Molly Qerim said.

Stephen A. Smith interjected and went on his own rant afterward. Jim Irsay took exception and threatened to sue the gregarious ESPN First Take host.

