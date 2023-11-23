Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is threatening to sue First Take host Stephen A. Smith for his comments on Wednesday.

ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith is in hot water. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is threatening to file a lawsuit against him for his comments on the show, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

#Colts owner Jim Irsay is threatening to sue Stephen A. Smith and First Take for how they spoke about him during a segment this morning…. pic.twitter.com/ZBkbqcbQWH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 22, 2023

The controversy stemmed from Jim Irsay's comments on his 2014 arrest on Wednesday. Police pulled over Irsay and discovered several medicine bottles in his vehicle nine years ago. Irsay subsequently received a Class C misdemeanor charge and a six-game suspension from the NFL for his actions.

Irsay insisted he couldn't walk straight and do the field sobriety test because he was coming off hip surgery.

The Colts owner discussed his arrest with Andrea Kremer on Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel on Wednesday.

“I am prejudiced because I am a rich, white billionaire. If I'm just an average guy down the block, they're not pulling me in, of course not,” Jim Irsay said.

Stephen A. Smith weighed in on Irsay's arrest on Wednesday.

“Because he thinks about himself. He doesn't think about anything else. He just thinks about himself 'cause he's an entitled old brat. That's what it really comes down to,” Smith said.

“And in the end, he's lucky that he's a National Football League owner because they print money for crying out loud. You've got to be the stupidest person in the world to not make money as an NFL owner in this day and age. If he were an NBA owner, I assure you it would be a problem because you'd have an abundance of players that would look at him with utter disgust,” Stephen A. Smith added.

Although Jim Irsay has made some headlines for the wrong reasons (particularly the Jonathan Taylor saga several months ago), he has a generous heart. In fact, he gave thousands of dollars in tips to Jacksonville, FL hotel employees last month.

We can't wait to find out what will happen next in the Jim Irsay-Stephen A. Smith controversy.