Speaking on his 2014 DUI arrest, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay had a bizarre reasoning for why he got pulled over.

Irsay was pulled over after he was seen driving erratically. Once spoken to by the police, officers had to help Irsay stand as he was struggling to stay on his feet. When they searched his vehicle, the police found numerous bottles of medication. Irsay was charged with a Class C misdemeanor. But the Colts owner thinks other factors were at play for his arrest, he said in an interview with Andrea Kramer on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, h/t Dana Husinger Benbow of the Indianapolis Star.

“I am prejudiced against because I'm a rich, white billionaire,” Irsay said. “If I'm just an average guy down the block, they're not pulling me in, of course not.”

“I don't care what it sounds like. It's the truth,” Irsay continued. “You know, I could give a damn what people think how anything sounds or sounds like. The truth is the truth and I know truth.”

For his actions, Irsay was suspended six games by the NFL. However, he didn't see it as a low point in his life.

“No, not really because the arrest was wrong,” Irsay said. “I had just had hip surgery and had been in a car for 45 minutes and what? They ask me to walk the line. Are you kidding me? I could barely walk at all.”

While the incident occurred almost a decade ago, Jim Irsay still has strong feelings of resentment towards his 2014 DUI arrest.