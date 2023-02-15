While Philip Rivers said he is “super happy” for now-Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen, he told Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer that he was happy coaching high school football, Farmer wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

“I’m staying right where I am,” said Rivers.

Philip Rivers was named the future head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama in 2020 during his last season with the Colts. The school announced athletic director Paul Knapstein would be the interim head coach before Rivers took his place. Scott Phelps, the team’s previous head coach, resigned and transitioned into an assistant athletic director role in March 2020, according to AL.com.

“It’s a special day for me and for my family,” Rivers said in his introductory press conference. “I’ve had two childhood dreams – one was to play in the NFL, and I’ve been doing that going on my 17th year. The other was to be a high school football coach.

“How blessed am I to live both of these out?”

The Colts hired Shane Steichen after a lengthy search for a new head coach, making him the third-youngest head coach in the NFL and the second-youngest in Colts history. Indianapolis made the hiring official after the 38-35 win by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last Sunday. He will receive a six-year deal from the Colts.

“Shane had a lot of that offensive magic, which is hard to find in this league,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a Tuesday release. “Offense, in my mind, can be a little more complex and takes a longer time to develop knowing that we’re going to have to find a young quarterback to develop.

“That’s a key factor, but he had to show the leadership, he had to show that he had a presence, and boy did he come through in that in his interview.”