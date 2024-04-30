The Oklahoma City Thunder completed their first-round sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Behind a balanced offensive attack, the team used a fourth-quarter rally to take home a 97-89 Game 4 victory. Monday's outing also resulted in the Thunder becoming the youngest-ever team to win a playoff series, per Bleacher Report. With an average age of 23.4 years, the young guns are already showing the league what's in store for the future…and fans are noticing.
We’re all in trouble 🥲
— Jimmy Bucketzzzz (@JimmyBucketzzzz) April 30, 2024
Start of a dynasty
— RapsShowYo (@RapsShowYo) April 30, 2024
They’re gonna be a problem for years to come if they stick together 😮💨
— JOKER (@Lockedin_365) April 30, 2024
Young squad will tear teams apart if kept together
— Emmanuel….i ⚕️ (@AshE_Nuel) April 30, 2024
Both teams showed fight for the majority of Game 4, as seen by how neither team led by more than five points until the final quarter. All in all, the lead switched sides 19 times, and the Thunder would finally bring a halt to it.
Tied at 80-apiece with eight minutes remaining, Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sparked a run that would eventually decide the game. Oklahoma City outscored their opponents, 17-9, in that span to book their ticket to the next round.
Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander both finished with 24 points each. SGA also added 10 rebounds to end his night with a double-double.
The Thunder's young lineup
What makes the Thunder so good? It all starts with their superstar. This season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the premier MVP candidates, competing for the award against the likes of Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Thunder superstar currently averages 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. His fluid handles and elite shot creation have been a nightmare for opponents the entire year, and the Canadian guard is doing all this at just 25 years of age.
Next up is Jalen Williams. The Thunder's second option behind SGA, Williams averages 19.1 points a game on an efficient 54% shooting from the floor. He's had his fair share of clutch moments throughout the season, and his all-around game is one of the biggest reasons why Oklahoma City secured the top seed this year.
Then there's the towering Chet Holmgren. The 7-foot-1 center is currently a frontrunner in the Rookie Ladder. Averaging 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds, Holmgren boasts a versatile skillset that includes putting the ball on the floor and the ability to shoot from downtown.
Rounding up the starting lineup are Josh Giddey and Lu Dort. Giddey has experienced a change of duties this season. Once a primary ball-handler, the Australian guard's on-ball duties have been reduced as of late. Nevertheless, he's starting to thrive in his new off-ball role, putting up 12.3 points and 4.8 assists a game.
As for Dort, his game primarily revolves around one word: defense. Every starting lineup needs its stopper, and Dort is that guy for the Thunder. The stocky guard isn't afraid to get physical with the opponents' best players. All the while, he manages to contribute 10.9 points per game on offense.
Up until Monday, Oklahoma City hadn't won a playoff series since 2016, during the days of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. That squad managed to reach the Western Conference Finals before eventually falling to the Golden State Warriors.
Can this new-gen Thunder team make it as far, or maybe even further than that team nearly a decade ago? With the way they're playing, it may be possible.