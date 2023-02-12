After a long and exhaustive search, the Indianapolis Colts have finally selected their head coach for the 2023 season: Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen, per Adam Schefter. Steichen is still coaching the Eagles as they prepare for the Super Bowl tonight. However, Indy has already informed their other candidates of their intention to hire the OC after the game.

The Indianapolis Colts have targeted Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VgUa5YFXfa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023

The Colts are one of the last teams this season to make a decision on their new head coach. The front office did their due diligence, narrowing down the list to five people yesterday. The shortlist included both New York Giants coordinators, Steichen, and interim coach Jeff Saturday. Now, it seems like Indy knows the guy to turn their fortunes around.

There was a legitimate concern from fans that the Colts would retain Jeff Saturday as their head coach. The former player is a likeable person, but he did not show signs of being a good strategist in the few games he coached. Despite that, there were reports that owner Jim Irsay was infatuated with Jeff Saturday.

The presumably new head coach of the Colts will be busy right around this time. The Eagles are getting ready for the Super Bowl, and Shane Steichen will have his hands full preparing for a fired-up Kansas City defense. Barring any extraneous events, it seems likely that Steichen will be leaving the Colts next season.