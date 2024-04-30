Check out this Sigewinne materials and pre-farming guide to raise her as strong as possible, as soon as Sigewinne gets released on Genshin Impact Version 4.7.
Luckily, both Sigewinne and her Signature Weapon are fully pre-farmable.
Pre-farming for a Level 90 Sigewinne
First, here are the materials she needs to get to level 90.
Sigewinne Ascension Materials
- 168 Romaritime Flower (Fontaine Local Specialty: Salacia Plain)
- Primary Ascension Materials:
- 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver
- 9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment
- 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk
- 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone
- Fontemer Aberrant drops:
- 18 Transoceanic Pearl
- 30 Transoceanic Chunk
- 36 Xenochromatic Crystal
- Hydro Tulpa drops:
- 46 Water That Failed To Transcend
- 420,000 Mora
- 412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)
Get Romaritime Flower
There are 120 Romaritime Flowers that can be found in Fontaine. They're all scattered in the region and some of them may be locked behind areas that require side quests to be unlocked. If you're getting most of these, you should need only 2-3 batches of these. Given that they respawn after 2 days, this means you can finish this in at least 2 days (or in about an hour if you're allowed to invade other players' worlds.)
Next: The Mob Drops
The Varunada Lazurite materials can be acquired from Hydro field bosses or via the Alchemy Table. This includes the Hydro Tulpa, so you'd be hitting two birds with one stone farming that one.
You can get the Fontemer Abberant drops from the enemies in Fontaine, both on water and on land. Use the Adventurer's Handbook to get in-game waypoints to their locations. Alternatively, you can also get these by crafting them.
There are almost a thousand of them in Fontaine, and you're bound to have some materials already in your inventory.
Sigewinne Materials: Talents
Here are all of the materials that Sigewinne needs to max one Talent.
One Talent Rank 10 cost:
- Fontemer Aberrant drops:
- 6 Transoceanic Pearl
- 22 Transoceanic Chunk
- 31 Xenochromatic Crystal
- Talent Level-Up Materials:
- 3 Teachings of Equity
- 21 Guide to Equity
- 38 Philosophies of Equity
- All-Devouring Narwhal of Apep's Oasis Weekly Boss Drops:
- 6 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 1.6525 million Mora
If you're planning to 10/10/10 her, you need three times as much.
10/10/10 Full Cost
- Fontemer Aberrant drops:
- 18 Transoceanic Pearl
- 66 Transoceanic Chunk
- 93 Xenochromatic Crystal
- Talent Level-Up Materials:
- 9 Teachings of Equity
- 63 Guide to Equity
- 114 Philosophies of Equity
- All-Devouring Narwhal of Apep's Oasis Weekly Boss Drops:
- 18 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom
- 3 Crown of Insight
- 4.95 million Mora
The Talent Books you can get every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday (Server Time) from the Fontaine Talent Book Domain underwater, just north of Poisson. Again, you need a lot of these, especially the highest rarity one (Philosophies of Justice). If you're good on Mora, this is what you should be farming until her release unless you already have an Artifact Set in mind for her.
The Weekly Boss drop is also farmable. If you haven't progressed far enough to unlock the All-Devouring Narwhal organically, you can use the Adventurer's Handbook to access it.
If you need Mora or Experience Books, do the Ley Lines.
Crowns of Insights are incredibly rare materials. You only need 3 in total if you want to max all of her Talents, though. You can get these from limited-time events, so make sure you complete them!
Pre-Farming for Sigewinne's Weapon
Sigewinne's Signature Weapon is called “Pouring Heartstrings” and also requires a considerable amount of materials.
To upgrade Absolution to Level 90, here are all of the materials you will need:
- Weapon Ascension Materials
- 5 Dross of Pure Sacred Dewdrop
- 14 Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop
- 14 Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop
- 6 Essence of Pure Sacred Dewdrop
- Fontemer Abberant drops
- 15 Transoceanic Pearl
- 23 Transoceanic Chunk
- 27 Xenochromatic Crystal
- Xuanwen Beast drops
- 23 Feathery Fin
- 27 Lunar Fin
- 41 Chasmlight Fin
Weapon Ascension Materials
You can get these from the Fontaine Weapon Ascension Material domain every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.
This is not the same day you would farm Sigewinne's Talent. This makes it easy to decide what to use your Resin on on a specific day.
Mob Drops
You need Fontemer Aberrant drops for both Sigewinne and her weapon. Luckily, there's a lot of them on the map.
The Xuanwen Beasts are located in Chenyu Vale. There aren't a lot of them, so farming them on-cooldown is recommended. Refer to your Adventurer's Handbook to keep track of their respawn timers. This should be about 13 hours per cycle.
Sigewinne goes live in Genshin Impact Versions 4.7 along with two other new characters: Clorinde and Sethos. This update is scheduled for June 5th, 2024.
