Keanu Reeves is set to headline and executive produce a docuseries in search of the origins of human creativity in Roku's The Arch Project, Deadline exclusively reported.
The actor is collaborating with long-time friend and Arch Motorcycle co-founder, Gard Hollinger, who will also serve as executive producer.
The freshly greenlit program will follow Reeves and Hollinger as they take a look at the stories of people they admire whose ideas and achievements have shaped and change the world.
Keanu Reeves: action star and host
The series, tentatively titled The Arch Project, is produced by Venture 10 Studio Group. Reality TV director and Hollinger's wife Sharon Trojan Hollinger also serves as executive producer along with Venture 10 CEO John Stevens and Brian Skope. Rick De Oliveira serves as a consulting EP.
Roku Originals' Sean Boyle said, “Through a genuine drive to better understand human creativity, Gard Hollinger and Keanu Reeves will bring audiences a series that inspire us all to dream bigger and bolder.”
He added, “We're proud to partner with Sharon, Gard, Keanu, and Venture 10 Studio Group on this one-of-kind docuseries for audiences to enjoy for free on The Roku Channel.”
Stevens stated, “Roku immediately understood and supported what we wanted to accomplish with The Arch Project. The collaboration has been amazing, and we are excited to launch this truly unique series together.”
Reeves recently hosted and executive produced Disney+'s docuseries Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, which follows the story of Ross Brawn. In 2009, he formed Brawn GP after acquiring the Honda Team. His understaffed, underfinanced and independent team competed in the world's most expensive and technologically advanced racing series and ultimately won the World Championship with driver Jenson Button.
The actual Arch project
The actor interviewed both Brawn and Button, as well as other F1 luminaries such as former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone and Red Bull principal Christian Horner.
The series' tentative title is taken from the custom production motorcycle manufacturer founded by Reeves and Hollinger in 2011 based in Hawthorne, California, ARCH Motorcycle. Reeves originally hired Hollinger in 2007 to make custom modifications to his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Hollinger spent five years designing and testing the customizations, which only left the Harley-Davidson engine.
Reeves loved the finished product so much that he eventually persuaded Hollinger to start a motorcycle customization business. The actor's modified Harley-Davidson served as the prototype ARCH motorcycle. This eventually led to the company's first production KRGT-1 (using the founders' initials) launched in September 2014. The company has three models to date: KRGT-1, 1s and Method 143.
Reeves was last seen in 2023's John Wick: Chapter 4 and heard in the video game Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty as the voice of Johnny Silverhand. He has a slew of projects coming up, as the voice of Shadow in the upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 3. He's also set to reprise his role as John Constantine in Constantine 2 currently in production.