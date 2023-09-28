The Washington Commanders' undefeated start to the 2023 season came to a screeching halt in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills blew out the Commanders 37-3, holding Washington scoreless until the final minute of the game. Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is taking responsibility for the team's lackluster performance.

The Commanders beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-16 in the season opener. In Week 2, Washington came back from an 18-point deficit, topping the Denver Broncos 35-33. Eric Bieniemy told reporters that the Commanders simply didn't play well against the Bills.

“My job is to make sure that we are doing everything to help us to drag our ass across the finish line,” Bieniemy said Thursday. “Obviously, I ain't do a great job…my job is to clean up the s*** and we continue moving forward.”

Bieniemy should be well aware that the Commanders are unlikely to survive a second straight poor game from the offense. Washington is scheduled to visit the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday afternoon. The Eagles are one of three teams that have started the 2023 season with a 3-0 record. The Eagles are 20-1 in Jalen Hurts' last 21 regular-season starts.

Philadelphia's lone loss during that stretch came against the Commanders.

Three games into Bieniemy's tenure as the Commanders' offensive coordinator, Washington ranks 20th in yards per play and points per game. The Commanders were 24th in scoring last year.

Sam Howell showed promise in his first two starts, particularly Washington's win over Denver. Nothing seemed to go right for the quarterback in Week 3. Howell threw four interceptions and he was sacked nine times. Howell has completed 65 passes and taken 19 sacks to start the year.