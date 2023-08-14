The Washington Commanders are turning things over to young quarterback Sam Howell for the 2023 season. No one knows exactly how the second-year QB will fare but the organization is hopeful.

Howell completed nine of his 12 pass attempts for 77 yards and one touchdown in the Commanders' 17-15 preseason win over the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Ron Rivera liked what he saw, making note of his command of the game and decision-making. Those are some promising traits to hear for a QB becoming a full-time starter for the first time.

“I feel like I did a pretty good job from an execution standpoint,” Howell said after the game. “I went into the game with a lot of confidence, and I think my comfortability showed tonight.”

The Commanders are hoping Howell can become their long-term quarterback and have given him a solid supporting cast to develop with. Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. give him lots of options and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is ready to put the ideal game plan around him.

Bieniemy made a big name for himself by working closely with Patrick Mahomes. The Commanders aren’t expecting him to turn Howell into the next all-world QB. But they need to see some semblance of competency from their 22-year-old QB. Fortunately for them, Bieniemy is seeing growth in Howell's game, according to John Keim of ESPN.

“I've seen the growth,” Bieniemy said, via ESPN. “You can see when he's confident, he's coming off the mound releasing that ball. It's a thing of beauty. It's been fun watching this growth process and I think the sky can be the limit for this kid.”

Howell made just one start last season, completing 11 of his 19 pass attempts for 169 yards, two total touchdowns and a pick and rushing for 35 yards. He helped the Commanders beat the Dallas Cowboys in the final week of the regular season.

The Commanders face three division rivals that not only made the 2022 playoffs but also made it to the divisional round. The competition will be stiff as they also face the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks this season.