The Washington Commanders will have Antonio Gibson on the field for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys.

The Washington Commanders face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day in Dallas, and there are plenty of headlines ahead of this NFC East showdown. One big question for Washington is whether or not running back Antonio Gibson would suit up as he deals with a toe injury. However, the Commanders will have Gibson active, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘Commanders RB Antonio Gibson, a game-time decision and questionable with a toe injury, is active today. A boost for Washington.'

Gibson was a game-time decision all week long after he missed the game against the New York Giants in Week 11, but this is encouraging news for Washington, as they have lost back-to-back games and have a tough test against the Cowboys.

Gibson has had a bit of a disappointing season, rushing for just 137 yards and no scores and catching 30 passes for 269 yards and a pair of scores. He is third on the team in rushing behind Brian Robinson and Sam Howell, so there is a lot left to be desired for him.

His rushing numbers have taken a significant step backward, and he has yet to rush for more than 35 yards in a game and has more than 20 yards just once this season. The good news is that he has done some damage as a pass-catcher, including six catches for 42 yards and a score against the Seattle Seahawks in the last game he played, and the emergence and play of Brian Robinson has likely led to Gibson being utilized more in that type of role.

All in all, the Commanders having Gibson available is a big boost.