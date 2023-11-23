The Washington Commanders' Antonio Gibson won't know if he's ready for some Thanksgiving football until he tests his toe in pregame warmups.

Most people have their Thanksgiving plans locked-in weeks in advance. Perhaps even months, if tradition is of the utmost importance. Count Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson among those with unsettled holiday plans.

Gibson, questionable to play on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys because of a toe injury, has been deemed a “true game-time decision,” per ESPN Jeremy Fowler. Apparently, Gibson will “warm up on the field before the game to help determine availability.”

Gibson was inactive for the Commanders' Week 11 debacle against the New York Giants. If Gibson is unable to suit up again, Chris Rodriguez Jr. would again serve as the main backup to starter Brian Robinson Jr.

Dual-threat capabilities

Although he has posted Gibson has posted pedestrian numbers running the football, his value shines mostly as the team's pass-catching running back.

In 2023, Gibson has logged 30 carries for 137 yards. But out of the backfield, he's also got 30 receptions for 269 yards (averaging 9.0 yards a reception) and two touchdowns. Gibson has also returned 14 kickoffs for 340 yards.

If Gibson cannot go, QB Sam Howell is likely to feel his absence. Gibson's 406 yards from scrimmage ranks third on the Commanders behind Robinson and top wideout Terry McLaurin.

With Gibson sidelined in Week 11, Rodriguez Jr. got six carries, turning them into 43 yards. In the passing game, Robinson exhibited his own versatility.

Robinson commanded nine targets, reeling in seven catches for 59 yards to lead Washington in their 31-19 loss to the Giants.

Expect Gibson to resume his normal role in the Commanders' backfield. If he cannot suit up, Robinson could be looking at a heavy workload against the normally stout Cowboys defense.