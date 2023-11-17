The Washington Commanders are likely going to be without running back Antonio Gibson for their game against the Giants.

The Washington Commanders will take on the New York Giants in an intriguing NFC East showdown on Sunday. However, it sounds like the former will be without Antonio Gibson in the lineup.

Washington's veteran running back is officially listed as doubtful, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. Technically, there's a chance he can play, but usually, a doubtful designation leans closer to being out.

“The Commanders likely won’t have one of their best offensive players when they play the Giants on Sunday. Running back Antonio Gibson is doubtful for Week 11 with a toe injury. He did not practice all week.”

Although Gibson is not the starting running back for the Commanders, he still plays a vital role in the offense. So far on the season, he's rushed for 137 yards and is averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. Additionally, Antonio Gibson has totaled 269 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. He's third on the team in scrimmage yards with 406.

Luckily for the Commanders, they're facing the Giants, so losing Antonio Gibson to injury for this game isn't the worst case scenario. Even so, divisional matchups tend to be tougher than not, so Washington still needs to be on point.

It'll be interesting to see who steps up in the backfield if Gibson is a no-go. Chris Rodriguez Jr. will likely get an opportunity, however, it's unclear if he'll have much of a role at all. When it comes to the passing game, the Commanders will likely lean more on Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. Curtis Samuel should also be in the mix as well.