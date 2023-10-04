The Washington Commanders are taking center stage on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears, and it sounds like they'll have a healthy receiving corps for the home matchup against Chicago. Receivers Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel will both be active in Week 5, according to the team's official social media account.

Game status for Week 5:

— WRs Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel will be active

— RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. is questionable — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 4, 2023

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson was included on the team's first injury report for Week 5 with an ankle issue, but he's been removed from the injury report and listed as active ahead of the matchup with the Bears.

Curtis Samuel, who is dealing with a quad injury, was updated to a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and has now been listed as active for Week 5 as well.

Dotson has 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown so far this season. The second-year receiver may be able to have a breakout game for the Commanders, as the Bears have had one of the league's worst pass defenses through the first four games this season.

Samuel, a dual threat who has lined up in the backfield for Washington in the past, has 17 catches for 178 yards and one rushing touchdown this season.

Getting both wide receivers healthy and active in the lineup for the Commanders-Bears Week 5 tilt is a big boost to Sam Howell's stock. Howell has impressed early on this season, leading the Commanders to a two-minute drill game-tying touchdown drive in the team's overtime loss to the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

With Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel both back in the lineup, we'll see if the Commanders can improve to 3-2 in Thursday's matchup with the Chicago Bears.