The Chicago Bears are still searching for their first win as they visit Landover to face the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bears-Commanders prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bears lost 31-28 to the Denver Broncos in Week 4. Originally, things looked good as the Bears led 28-7 in the third quarter and appeared well on their way to victory. But the Broncos battled back, and the Bears could not hold on. Significantly, Justin Fields went 28 for 35 for 335 yards with four touchdowns and an interception while also rushing four times for 25 yards. Khalil Herbert rushed 18 times for 103 yards. Also, D.J. Moore had eight receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown, while Cole Kmet had seven receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears had no defense, as the Broncos went 6 for 11 on third down. Additionally, the Bears committed two turnovers.

The Commanders lost 34-31 in overtime to the Philadelphia Eagles. Initially, they held 17-10 at halftime. The second half produced a back-and-forth game, with the Commanders tying it in the last minute of the game. Sadly, they could not win it in overtime. Sam Howell passed for 290 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Brian Robinson managed just 14 rushes on 45 yards with 2.2 yards per carry. Terry McLaurin had eight receptions for 86 yards, while Curtis Samuel had seven catches for 51 yards. Sadly, he suffered an injury and likely won't play this week.

The Commanders lead the all-time series 27-24-1. Also, the Commanders won 12-7 last season in a game at Solider Field on Thursday Night Football. The Commanders are 2-3 in their last five home games against the Bears.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Bears are looking for answers. Unfortunately, everything that could go wrong has gone wrong, as the offense and defense have played terribly. Fields must perform better on the field.

Fields has passed for 861 yards, event touchdowns, and five interceptions while also rushing 28 times for 134 yards and a score. Ultimately, the Bears need Fields to do better. Herbert has rushed 41 times for 196 yards with no rushing touchdowns while also catching 10 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Moore has caught 19 passes for 301 yards for two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kmet has 18 receptions for 189 yards with two touchdowns.

The defense is still struggling. Furthermore, they only have two interceptions and two total sacks. The defense needs to do better. However, they have some players that can make noise. Tremaine Edmunds has 25 solo tackles. Also, T.J. Edwards has 24 solo tackles. Jaquan Brisker has 11 solo tackles. Ultimately, one of these three must step up on Thursday Night.

The Bears will cover the spread if Fields can take care of the ball and make some noise. Then, the defense must make a stop.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Commanders started the year with two straight wins. Since then, they have lost two in a row and are attempting to find their way after back-to-back losses to the Buffalo Bills and Eagles, respectively.

Howell has been mediocre, throwing for 961 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing 11 times for 82 yards and a score. Therefore, he needs to do better. Robinson has rushed 61 times for 261 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, McLaurin has 21 receptions for 212 yards and one score. Jahan Dotson has 14 receptions for 110 yards and will need to step up if Samuel does not play.

The Commanders have a defense with 13 sacks. Therefore, look for them to try and do more against Fields. Jonathan Allen has six solo tackles and two sacks. Additionally, Montez Sweat has nine solo tackles and three sacks. Chae Young has seven solo tackles with 2.5 sacks through three games. Thus, the defense may need to generate more pressure and force the Bears to commit more turnovers.

The Commanders will cover the spread if they can generate any offense. Also, the defense must stop Fields and force him into mistakes.

Final Bears-Commanders Prediction & Pick

For some reason, the schedule makers put this on Thursday Night Football for the second year in a row. Regardless, both of these teams are looking for something. The Bears are desperate. Therefore, expect them to keep this close and either lose a close game or steal this one.

Final Bears-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bears: +5.5 (-110)