Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera watched his team march all the way downfield to score a touchdown and pull within one of the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. Despite being on the road with a chance to win it with a two-point conversion, Rivera opted to kick the extra point and send the game to overtime. The Commanders ended up losing the game in overtime, 34-31 on a 54-yard field goal by Jake Elliott.

Rivera responded to a question asking why he chose not to go for the win, via Pro Football Talk.

“Those guys, they were gassed,” Rivera said. “They really were. It was a long-ass drive, they were hurrying, they were hustling. I really thought we had the chance, and that’s too bad.”

The Commanders appeared to have all the momentum after the impressive 10-play, 64-yard drive that only took 1:43 off the game clock. The Philadelphia Eagles defense appeared to be fatigued after such a frantic comeback drive as well, and perhaps going for two and keeping Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense from getting another chance would have been the better decision. The Commanders struggled to stop Hurts throughout the game, as he finished with 319 yards and 2 touchdowns on the day.

Typically, NFL teams who are underdogs on the road are more likely to go for the game-ending two-point conversion, and that would certainly describe the Commanders on the road in Philadelphia. Ron Rivera's Commanders were coming off a 37-3 Week 3 beatdown to the Buffalo Bills and were heavy underdogs against the Eagles in this one.

“Riverboat” Ron Rivera decided to play this decision conservatively, and while it didn't work out, it's a good sign for the Commanders that young quarterback Sam Howell was able to lead such an impressive two-minute drill against one of the best teams in the NFL.