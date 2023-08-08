While Damon Arnette has been out of the NFL since 2021, recent rumors spread that tied the cornerback to the Dallas Cowboys. However, if Arnette is planning an NFL comeback, a future with the Cowboys doesn't seem to be in the cards.

Arnette recently told reporters that he is flying to Texas to meet with Cowboys officials about a potential contract. However, there is reportedly ‘no truth,' to any connection between Dallas and Arnette, via Bryan Broadus of 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys haven't commented on any potential Arnette interest. The only reason the rumor popped up was because Arnette brought it up. It now appears that he was being more optimistic rather than anything else. While perhaps the player and team will meet down the line, there isn't a current connection between the Cowboys and Arnette.

Damon Arnette was originally selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He lasted two years with the team, putting up 29 tackles and three passes defended in 13 games.

In 2021, Arnette saw his NFL career face a massive downfall. A video surfaced of him waving firearms, leading to his Raiders release. Fast forward to 2022, as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Arnette was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon among other charges.

That arrest ultimately ended Damon Arnette's NFL career. After time to think about his actions, Arnette feels ready to make amends and make his return to the league. But even with his first-round pedigree, the Cowboys aren't currently an interested suitor.